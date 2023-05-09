KSP, McLaren's Specialty Pharmacy, recognized as a Leader in Performance Measurement

The URAC awards KSP as a top-performing specialty pharmacy committed to making key contributions to advance performance measurement within accreditation programs

DETROIT, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) has awarded KSP, McLaren's Specialty Pharmacy, as a 2022 Pioneer in URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) in their recognition program. This distinction shows that KSP has demonstrated a commitment to improving healthcare quality through performance measurement.

KSP, McLaren's Specialty Pharmacy, has been named a 2022 Pioneer in the Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) recognition program by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC).

As a specialty pharmacy, KSP provides needed medications and therapeutics at an affordable cost for patients with complex diseases or whose care requires high-cost treatments. Being a Pioneer in Performance Management means KSP is going above mandatory reporting requirements, which helps to provide insights into cutting-edge measurement concepts.

"At KSP, we're committed to the patients we serve and in the work that we do to help their health care needs, we want to ensure we are making a difference," said Stephen Smith, MS, RPh, FASHP, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital and KSP. "Our team at KSP has done a tremendous job expanding our services beyond oncologic agents, ensuring a seamless continuum of care through each patient's therapy journey."

Within the URAC's LPM programs, this award recognizes KSP as a leader among the Specialty Pharmacy programs. When evaluating specialty pharmacies, the URAC's Quality, Research and Measurement Team considered data collected between January 1 through December 31, 2022. Along with the data, specialty pharmacies must meet specific criteria, including holding a current and full URAC accreditation status, submitting measures on time for the reporting period, and participating in key activities beyond mandatory requirements. This is KSP's first time receiving LPM recognition.

"When KSP started in 2019 as McLaren's preferred specialty pharmacy, the goal was to fill a need throughout Michigan by providing patients who have complex diseases the medications they can't receive at their nearby pharmacy," said Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Health Care. "All while expanding services, KSP staff has been dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the many populations McLaren serves, and beyond. I commend their hard work on meeting and exceeding accreditation standards and for being named a Pioneer by URAC."

KSP achieved URAC Specialty Pharmacy full accreditation in 2020. For full accreditation, the organization is evaluated based on risk management standards, operations and infrastructure, performance monitoring and improvement, consumer protection and empowerment, pharmacy operations, medication distribution, patient service and communication, patient management, and reporting performance measures to the URAC.

Providing medications for patients with complex diseases, KSP supplies special oral oncologic agents, treatments for HIV, gastroenterology, neurology, and many others. As an extension of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, part of McLaren Health Care, KSP has grown to assist with the specialty needs of all McLaren patients in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Learn more about KSP at ksppharmacy.org.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $6.6 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 14 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 732,838 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 53 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 113,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Learn more at mclaren.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute