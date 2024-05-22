KT Health Revolutionizes Diabetes Care with Launch of CGM Patch and Insulin Pump Patch

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KT® , the leading kinesiology tape brand, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its KT Health Line with the introduction of two breakthrough products tailored for diabetes care: the Continuous Glucose Monitor Patch and Insulin Pump Patch. This strategic move aligns with KT Health's mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance and revolutionize how consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity.

"Expanding our KT Health Line of recovery products underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for individuals seeking to stay active so they can feel their best," said Jessica Klodnicki, KT CEO. "These products underscore our commitment to empowering individuals managing diabetes with solutions that enhance comfort, reliability, and peace of mind in their daily lives."

According to a report published by Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Insights. (n.d.), "Millions of Americans are utilizing Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems, with a total market size of $11.63 billion in 2024. The U.S. CGM market is projected to experience a remarkable 12.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2029." Recognizing the challenges faced by individuals diagnosed with diabetes, particularly concerning the adhesion of CGM devices, KT Health seized an opportunity to address this need.

Individuals with diabetes frequently encounter issues with CGM device adhesion, resulting in device detachment and necessitating costly replacements. KT Health has developed the KT TAPE CGM PATCHES WITH PRO EXTREME ADHESIVE to help alleviate these concerns. Engineered for supreme comfort and durability, these patches empower users to confidently engage in daily activities, knowing their devices will remain securely in place.

KT Tape CGM Patches offers various features tailored to meet the unique demands of diabetes management. They feature medical-grade adhesive with ultimate durability for 7-10 days of wear, a hypoallergenic/dermatologist-tested and water-resistant adhesive formula, and multiple shapes, including options tailored specifically for Freestyle Libre and Dexcom CGM devices. These products are sold by KT Health and are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or approved by Dexcom Inc. or Abbott Diabetes Care Inc, the maker of Freestyle Libre.

In addition to the CGM Patch, KT Health introduces the KT TAPE INSULIN PUMP PATCH FOR OMNIPOD 5 . As Omnipod 5 revolutionizes insulin pump technology with its automated insulin dosing adjustment based on Dexcom CGM readings, users seek supplementary adhesive solutions to secure these larger devices. The Insulin Patch offers extended security, keeping the insulin pump in place for up to 7 days compared to the standard 3 days. This product is sold by KT Health and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or approved by Insulet Co., the maker of Omnipod.

For more information about KT and their complete range of KT Tape and Health products, visit www.KTTape.com .

About KT

Based in Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for muscle pain and common injuries. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments, and tendons. And now, KT has introduced a line of KT Health products to include topical pain relief, diabetes care, ice/heat treatment, footcare, and more. KT health products are designed to revolutionize the way consumers prepare, perform, and recover from all types of physical activity. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash every body's potential for everyone from everyday athletes to the pros.

