KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste. The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in KTH's School of Architecture and the Built Environment hands-on experience with Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions range from scanning buildings or sites, design and 3D printing of architectural building models and digital fabrication to implementing construction cost estimating and scheduling to improve productivity and reduce costs. Partnering with Trimble allows KTH to more fully integrate across its curricula the technological tools that are rapidly transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed.

"The School of Architecture and the Built Environment is very happy to establish this exciting, innovative collaboration with Trimble," said Muriel Beser Hugosson, head of the School of Architecture and the Built Environment, KTH. "The new Trimble Technology Lab will support us in offering applied experience of cutting edge technologies to the next generation of civil engineers and architects during their studies. We look forward to many exciting developments in both education and research through our collaboration."

"Sweden's KTH Royal Institute of Technology is an outstanding addition to our network of labs around the world," said Tove Lindbland, business development manager, Trimble Sweden. "We believe the lab can play a significant role in providing students with greater opportunities to acquire hands-on knowledge and skills of advanced technologies that will allow them to make an impact in the future for construction in the region."

"Trimble hardware and software applications, generously gifted by Trimble, provide fantastic educational opportunities," said Kjartan Gudmundsson, director of First and Second Cycle Education, School of Architecture and the Built Environment, KTH. "We will be able to further develop our educational programs and courses with real-world applications for design and modelling, estimation and planning based on virtual design and construction, building energy performance analysis, structural analysis, laser scanning photogrammetry and surveying. It will make our current and future students even better prepared for the challenges of the future."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading solutions such as the Trimble® SX10 scanning total station and the TX8 scanner. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Quadri, Novapoint, Quantum, Tilos, Vico office suite, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro and SketchUp studio bundle.

About KTH Royal Institute of Technology

KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm has grown to become one of Europe's leading technical and engineering universities, as well as a key centre of intellectual talent and innovation. As Sweden's largest technical research and learning institution it is home to students, researchers and faculty from around the world. KTH's research and education covers a wide area including natural sciences and all branches of engineering, as well as in architecture, industrial management, urban planning, history and philosophy. For more information, visit: www.kth.se .

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

