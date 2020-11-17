Kubernetes Security Specialist Certification Now Available

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) , which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) , previously announced to be in development in July, is now generally available.

CKS is a two-hour, performance-based certification exam that provides assurance that a certificant has the skills, knowledge, and competence on a broad range of best practices for securing container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment, and runtime. The exam is taken remotely with a live proctor monitoring via webcam and screen sharing. Candidates for CKS must hold a current Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) certification to demonstrate they possess sufficient Kubernetes expertise before sitting for the CKS. The certification remains valid for two years from the date it is awarded.

The certification exam tests specific domains and competencies including:

Cluster Setup

Cluster Hardening

System Hardening

Minimize Microservice Vulnerabilities

Supply Chain Security

Monitoring, Logging, and Runtime Security

"With the widespread adoption of cloud and container technologies the world over, it was no surprise our 2020 Open Source Jobs Report found cloud to be the most in demand skill amongst open source employers, with security closely following," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "Cloud technologies have provided us with countless new applications and use cases, but as they become more and more ingrained into our lives and businesses, it's essential that they be used securely. This certification will enable qualified professionals to demonstrate they have both the necessary cloud and security expertise to proactively prevent most security issues, and to quickly remediate others."

"The CNCF community is focused on improving overall security in cloud native systems, as well as increasing the number of cloud native security experts," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "It is essential that security be addressed at all levels of the stack and across the entire ecosystem, which is why an advanced certification focused on Kubernetes security is such a benefit for our community. We look forward to seeing developers certified and encourage folks to participate in the CNCF Security SIG to advance the state of cloud native security practices forward."

The CKS exam is available to be scheduled immediately. More information about the exam and topics covered in it is available here . Those who intend to pursue the CKS but do not already hold a CKA certification may learn more about that exam here .

