KuCoin Launches PROOF: Tomorrowland Edition, Connecting Fair Trading Competitions with Real-World Experiences at Tomorrowland Belgium 2026

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuCoin PROOF: Tomorrowland Edition, introducing a new phase of its flagship trading campaign with diversified competition formats, expanded rewards, and the opportunity to experience Tomorrowland Belgium 2026. Building on the initial rollout of KuCoin PROOF — which attracted over 55,000 participants globally and drove over 500 million USDT in trading volume — the campaign continues to evolve as a multi-stage initiative designed to deliver sustained engagement through structured and verifiable trading experiences.

The Tomorrowland Edition reflects the shared vision between KuCoin and Tomorrowland to create globally connected experiences that bring communities together across digital and real-world environments. As the exclusive crypto and payments partner of Tomorrowland Winter and Tomorrowland Belgium (2026–2028), KuCoin recently extended its presence into a cultural setting through Tomorrowland Winter 2026, bringing crypto participation into a broader community context.

Running from May 4 to May 31, 2026, the campaign introduces a series of multi-format trading competitions, including spot and futures activities, designed to accommodate different trading styles and user segments.

Key activities include:

May 4–10: Spot Lucky Draw

May 11–17: VIP Lucky Draw

May 18–31: Futures Competitions

May 20–31: Grand Lucky Draw

These activities contribute to a total reward pool of up to 500,000 USDT, combining performance-based trading, team participation, and incentive-driven mechanisms. The addition of VIP Trading Competitions further expands the campaign by offering more structured participation pathways. Participants will also have the opportunity to access Tomorrowland Belgium 2026, linking trading participation with a globally recognized cultural event. This approach connects digital asset activity with real-world experiences.

KuCoin PROOF continues to operate under a framework focused on verifiability and fair participation, with transparent rules, standardized leaderboards, and defined reward distribution processes. As the campaign develops, KuCoin aims to further connect structured trading participation with real-world engagement, reinforcing a more transparent and inclusive ecosystem.

Users can visit the KuCoin PROOF landing page to explore the campaign and participate in the ongoing competitions.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

SOURCE KuCoin