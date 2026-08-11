KuCoin Strengthens Operational Resilience with ISO 22301:2019 Certification

Internationally recognized business continuity certification reinforces KuCoin's trust framework, advancing resilient infrastructure for trusted digital asset services.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital assets become increasingly integrated into the global financial system, operational resilience has become an essential foundation of trust. In a market that operates 24/7, users expect platforms not only to safeguard their assets, but also to remain available, reliable and responsive when facing unexpected disruptions.

Against this backdrop, KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) certification, an internationally recognized standard for business continuity management. The certification marks another important milestone in KuCoin's ongoing commitment to strengthening operational resilience, ensuring service continuity, and delivering trusted digital asset services to users worldwide.

ISO 22301 provides organizations with a structured framework to identify operational risks, establish effective business continuity plans, and strengthen their ability to recover critical services quickly during unexpected disruptions. Rather than focusing solely on preventing incidents, the standard emphasizes preparedness, resilience and continuous improvement, enabling organizations to maintain business-critical operations in the face of cyber incidents, infrastructure failures, third-party service disruptions and other unforeseen events.

For the digital asset industry, business continuity is particularly critical. Unlike traditional financial markets with defined trading hours, cryptocurrency markets never close, requiring platforms to support uninterrupted trading, payments and asset services across global time zones. At the same time, operational risks have become increasingly complex, extending beyond cybersecurity to include cloud service interruptions, node failures, third-party dependencies, payment infrastructure availability and cross-regional operational challenges.

Around the world, operational resilience is also becoming an increasingly important regulatory priority. Frameworks such as the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), together with guidance from financial authorities including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), continue to place greater emphasis on business continuity as a core capability for trusted financial services. Achieving ISO 22301 certification reflects KuCoin's commitment to aligning with internationally recognized best practices while continuously strengthening the resilience of its global operations.

"Trust is built not only through security, but also through consistency and reliability," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "As the digital asset industry continues to mature, operational resilience is becoming just as important as security. Achieving ISO 22301 certification marks another milestone in strengthening our ability to prepare for unexpected events, recover efficiently and continue delivering reliable digital asset services to users around the world. Guided by our philosophy of 'Trust First. Trade Next.', we will continue investing in the infrastructure that supports long-term trust."

The certification further strengthens KuCoin's comprehensive Trust Framework, reinforcing three critical pillars that underpin trusted digital asset services:

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 — Information Security Management

SOC 2 Type II — Operational Reliability

ISO 22301:2019 — Business Continuity Management

Together, these internationally recognized standards reinforce KuCoin's ability to protect information, strengthen service reliability and enhance operational resilience across its global platform. By continuously advancing its governance framework, KuCoin is building an always-on digital asset infrastructure designed to deliver reliable and resilient digital asset services for users worldwide.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

SOURCE KuCoin