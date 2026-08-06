KuCoin Pay Expands Stablecoin Utility With an Enterprise Gift Card Solution

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Pay, the cryptocurrency payment solution enabled by KuCoin, today announced the launch of KuCoin Gift Card, a scalable digital asset distribution solution that enables businesses to distribute USDT and USDC globally through digital gift cards, with support for bulk issuance and API integration. Designed for customer rewards, promotional campaigns, employee incentives and community engagement, the solution simplifies how businesses deliver digital value across users, markets and use cases while making stablecoin distribution more accessible and operationally efficient.

Businesses can use KuCoin Gift Card to send crypto directly to customers, partners, employees and community members without adding operational complexity. Recipients can redeem the gift cards and receive the corresponding assets through KuCoin, creating an experience that is as intuitive as traditional digital gifting while lowering barriers to crypto adoption.

Beyond redemption, recipients can continue to hold, transfer or use the assets across supported scenarios within the KuCoin ecosystem. By connecting, sending, receiving and continued use, KuCoin Gift Card creates a more complete digital asset experience rather than limiting the value to a single transaction. Bulk issuance and API integration also allow businesses to embed crypto transfers into customer acquisition, loyalty programs, promotional campaigns, community engagement and employee recognition.

"The next phase of crypto adoption will be driven not only by how people trade digital assets, but by how easily they can exchange and use them in everyday economic activity," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "KuCoin Gift Card transforms crypto distribution into a simple, scalable experience for businesses while connecting every transfer to broader utility across the KuCoin ecosystem. By combining KuCoin Pay's merchant infrastructure with KuCoin's broader ecosystem, we are building a more complete value loop across sending, receiving and using digital assets—making crypto more practical for businesses and more accessible to users."

The launch advances KuCoin Pay's evolution into an infrastructure layer that enables digital value to move more easily between businesses and users. As stablecoins continue to expand their role in global commerce, KuCoin Pay is focused on building trusted payment and distribution infrastructure that helps businesses unlock practical, real-world utility for digital assets.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC, which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases. Learn more about KuCoin Pay.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com/pay

SOURCE KuCoin