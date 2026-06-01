KuCoin Web3 Wallet Expands Into Crypto + TradFi Perpetuals With HIP-3 Upgrade

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 today announced that KuCoin Web3 Wallet is expanding into Crypto + TradFi perpetual markets through the integration of Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal 3 (HIP-3). The upgrade enables users to access a broader universe of perpetual trading opportunities—including crypto assets, equities, commodities, indices, and foreign exchange–linked markets—directly within a single self-custody wallet, combining a mobile-first Web3 experience with a professional and intuitive trading interface. The release builds on KuCoin Web3 Wallet's January launch of native in-wallet Perps, further advancing a streamlined derivatives experience while maintaining user control over assets and private keys.

HIP-3 is an upgrade within the Hyperliquid ecosystem designed to make the creation of new perpetual markets more open. Under this model, qualified builders can deploy new perpetual markets using on-chain mechanisms intended to support accountability and operational standards. With HIP-3 support now integrated, KuCoin Web3 Wallet's in-wallet Perps experience can connect to a broader universe of markets as the ecosystem expands—while keeping trading within a unified in-wallet interface optimized for speed, simplicity, and consistency.

"By integrating Hyperliquid's HIP-3 framework, we're bringing a more open market expansion model directly into KuCoin Web3 Wallet's native Perps experience," said Gas Meng, Lead of KuCoin Web3 Wallet Operation. "This upgrade helps users access a broader and faster-moving set of perpetual markets—from crypto to TradFi-linked price exposure—through one mobile-first, self-custody entry point, while we prioritize mature liquidity sources to keep execution quality and usability consistent as the ecosystem grows."

By integrating HIP-3, KuCoin Web3 Wallet is extending market access beyond crypto-native instruments to support a more comprehensive "Crypto + TradFi one-stop Perps" experience. As eligible markets become available, users can access derivative-based price exposure across a wider set of categories from a single self-custody entry point, reducing the need to navigate multiple apps and disconnected trading workflows. At launch, KuCoin Web3 Wallet integrates HIP-3 via the XYZ protocol, selected for its more established liquidity and execution quality, supporting market expansion while maintaining a balanced trading experience.

KuCoin Web3 Wallet introduced native in-wallet Perps in January to streamline on-chain derivatives access with a smoother user journey. This HIP-3 upgrade marks the next step in that product roadmap, pairing a familiar, professional and intuitive trading experience with a more open market expansion architecture to support broader asset coverage within a self-custodial, mobile-native format.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial wallet that supports multiple blockchains. Designed with security and on-chain alpha at its core, it features a built-in cross-chain swap aggregator DEX for seamless trading across networks, along with Smart Money tools to help you spot early opportunities. With access to over 1,000 DApps and a dedicated airdrop hub featuring trending and newly listed tokens, KuCoin Web3 Wallet serves as your ultimate all-in-one gateway to the Web3 world.

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SOURCE KuCoin