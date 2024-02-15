Kuder Launches New Connect 2 Business to Revolutionize Work-Based Learning Programs

ADEL, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder), has expanded its college and career readiness offerings to address the growing number of work-based learning policies being passed by states by upgrading Kuder Connect 2 Business® (C2B). According to the U.S. Commission of the States' recent comparison report, at least 33 states have a definition of work-based learning in place today.

Connect 2 Business is a complete online toolset serving every stakeholder in the work-based learning (WBL) continuum to produce more meaningful outcomes for students who are preparing for our modern workforce. With C2B, students can explore local WBL opportunities that match their Kuder Career Interests Assessment® results to engage in more unique and impactful learning experiences.

"We're excited to be implementing Connect 2 Business to streamline our WBL program." Post this

For educators, Connect 2 Business simplifies their WBL program by easily organizing student and business information and streamlining those details into comprehensive reports to meet state-level requirements. Schools can leverage this platform to create a self-sustaining ecosystem of WBL opportunities and participating employers, which removes an extraordinary burden from educators who are often shouldering this weight on their own.

"We're excited to be implementing Connect 2 Business to streamline our WBL program," said Danielle Adams, Director of Guidance Services, School City of Hobart, Indiana. "It will create important efficiencies for supporting our business relationships, providing experiences for students, and easily generating the reporting we require."

Oklahoma has already begun implementing Connect 2 Business as a way to accelerate participation in WBL and job skills development across all public schools. Leaders at the Oklahoma CareerTech as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Education found Kuder's C2B platform to be an ideal solution to meet their rigorous WBL requirements.

"Whether you have a sophisticated WBL environment or are just getting started, C2B provides the tools and workflows to make your system work harder," said Connor Harrington, Kuder CEO. "We're proud of how the tool gives administrators the support they need to scale their program while reporting to district, state education, and workforce partners."

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and 25 years of experience providing career and workforce development systems for the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions worldwide have relied on Kuder for high quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.