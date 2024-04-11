Kuehn Law Encourages ALPN, JBT, ELYM, and HRT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the proposed transaction, Alpine shareholders will receive $65.00 per share.

JBT Corporation entered into a merger agreement with Marel hf. Shareholders of Marel will have the option to receive either €3.60 per share in cash, all in JBT common stock for 0.0407 per share, or a combination of cash and JBT for €1.26 in cash and 0.0265 JBT shares.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Tenet Medicines Inc., under which Tenet's shareholders will be compensated with new shares representing 15.4% of Eliem's common stock following the transaction's closure.

HireRight Holdings Corporation has agreed to merge with affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stope Point Capital LLC for $14.35 per share in cash.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

