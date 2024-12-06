Kuehn Law Encourages AVAV, CCRN, MPB, and ENLC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

AeroVironment Inc. has agreed to merge with BlueHalo LLC, Under the proposed terms, AeroVironment will issue around 18.5 million shares of its common stock to BlueHalo. After the transaction closes, AeroVironment shareholders will hold approximately 60.5% of the combined company.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (N ASDAQ: CCRN ) Click to Take Action

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by AYA Healthcare for $18.61 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $615 million. This offer represents a 67% premium over Cross Country's closing price on December 3, 2024.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with William Penn Bancorporation. William Penn will merge into Mid Penn. The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $127 million.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (N YSE: ENLC ) Click to Take Action

EnLink Midstream, LLC is set to merge with ONEOK, Inc. for 0.1412 shares of ONEOK common stock for each common unit of EnLink. ONEOK will acquire all outstanding EnLink common units in a $4.3 billion stock deal.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

