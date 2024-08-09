Kuehn Law Encourages BAYA, RCFA, OBDC, and GTHX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BAYA) Click to Learn More



Bayview Acquisition Corp has agreed to merge with Oabay Inc. As a result of the combination, Oabay shareholders will receive $300 million in stocks.





Perception Capital Corp has entered into a definitive agreement with Blue Gold Holdings Limited. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, a newly formed entity ("PubCo") will undertake a share exchange with Blue Gold and the holders of the outstanding Blue Gold shares will receive equity in PubCo valued at $114.5 million , subject to adjustments.





Blue Owl Capital Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III. The proposed transaction will give OBDE shareholders newly issued OBDC shares for each share of OBDE based on an exchange ratio determined prior to closing.





G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Pharmacosmos A/S. According to the proposed agreement, G1 shareholders will receive $7.15 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

