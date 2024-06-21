Kuehn Law Encourages BEST, VAPO, SQSP, and OSG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

BEST, Inc. has agreed to merge with BEST Global Partners and Phoenix Global Partners for $2.88 in cash per American Depository Share.

Vapotherm, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger with an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors, LLC. The agreement stipulates that Vapotherm shareholders will receive $2.18 per share.

Squarespace Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Permira for $44.00 per share in cash.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has agreed to merge with Saltchuk Resources, Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC