Kuehn Law Encourages CERE, HA, IMGN, and WAVD Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)

Cerevel has agreed to merge with AbbVie . Valued at $45.00 per share, the equity deal stands at approximately $8.7 billion .

Cerevel AbbVie Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA)

Under the proposed merger Alaska Air Group has agree to pay Hawaiian Holdings shareholders $18.00 in cash per share, resulting in a transaction value of about $1.9 billion , inclusive of $0.9 billion of Hawaiian Airlines net debt.

ImmunoGen has agreed to be acquired by AbbVie for $31.26 per share in cash, amounting to an estimated total equity value of $10.1 billion .

ImmunoGen AbbVie WaveDancer Corp. (NYSE: WAVD)

WaveDancer has agreed to an all-stock merger with Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., where each share of Firefly common stock will be converted based on a fixed exchange ratio. Upon completion, Firefly shareholders will own approximately 92% of the combined entity, with WaveDancer shareholders holding around 8%.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC