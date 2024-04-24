Kuehn Law Encourages HIBB, MTTR, AGBA, and NX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Hibbett has agreed to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Hibbett will receive $87.50 per share in cash.

Matterport has agreed to merge with CoStar Group. Under the agreement, shareholders of Matterport will receive cash and stock valued at $5.50 per share.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)

AGBA Group has agreed to combine with Triller Corp. Under the agreement, AGBA Group shareholders are expected to own 20% of the combined company.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX)

Quanex Building Products has agreed to merge with Tyman plc. Under the agreement's terms, Quanex will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tyman for approximately $1.1 billion in enterprise value.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

