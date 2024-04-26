Kuehn Law Encourages HCP, IP, SLCA, and FUSN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

HashiCorp has agreed to be acquired by IBM. Under the agreement, shareholders of HashiCorp will receive $35.00 per share in cash.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) click to participate

International Paper Company has agreed to combine with DS Smith Plc. The agreement stipulates that International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share.

U.S. Silica has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo. Under the agreement, shareholders of U.S. Silica will receive $15.50 per share in cash.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, all outstanding shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals will be purchased by AstraZeneca for a cash payment of $21.00 per share plus a non-transferable contingent value right worth an extra $3.00 per share in cash.

