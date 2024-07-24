Kuehn Law Encourages CHUY, AUGX, BCSA, and HUDA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for $37.50 per share.

Augmedix, Inc. has agreed to sell to Commure, Inc. for $2.35 per share in cash.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I is merging with Linqto, Inc. As part of this merger, Linqto's existing common equity will be canceled, and its shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Blockchain. The implied enterprise value for Linqto in this deal is about $700 million, pending certain adjustments.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Always Automobile Europe GmbH. Always Europe shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Hudson common stock in an aggregate amount representing an equity valuation of approximately $400 million.

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

