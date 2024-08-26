Kuehn Law Encourages CYTH, ARCH, CEIX, and VGR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (N ASDAQ: CYTH ) Click to Learn More

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Rafael Holdings. The merger will result in Rafael issuing shares of its Class B common stock to Cyclo's shareholders, with an exchange ratio that values the latter at $0.95 per share.

Arch Resources, Inc. (N YSE: ARCH ) Click to Learn More

Arch Resources, Inc. has agreed to merge with CONSOL Energy Inc. for 1.326 shares of CONSOL common stock for each share of Arch. According to the agreement, Arch shareholders are expected to own approximately 45% of the combined company at the closing of the transaction.

CONSOL Energy Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Arch Resources, Inc. CONSOL shareholders will receive one share of Arch common stock for 1.326 shares of CONSOL.

Vector Group Ltd. has agreed to sell to JT Group for $15.00 per share in cash.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

