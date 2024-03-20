Kuehn Law Encourages DRQ, EVBG, FREE, and FUSN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Dril-Quip has agreed to merge with Innovex Downhole Solutions. Following the completion of the proposed merger, stockholders of Dril-Quip will own approximately 52% of the merged entity.

Under the proposed transaction Everbridge will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. According to the agreement's terms, Everbridge shareholders are set to receive $28.60 in cash per share.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share in cash.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, all outstanding shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals will be purchased by AstraZeneca for a cash payment of $21.00 per share plus a non-transferable contingent value right worth an extra $3.00 per share in cash, contingent upon reaching a specified regulatory milestone.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

