Kuehn Law Encourages ETRN, SCX, TAST, and HES Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) click to participate

Equitrans Midstream agreed to merge with EQT Corporation. Under the agreement, shareholders of Equitrans Midstream Corporation will own about 26% of the combined company.

L.S. Starrett has reached a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of MiddleGround Capital. In this deal, each L.S. Starrett Company shareholder will be paid $16.16 per share in a cash transaction.

Carrols Restaurant Group has agreed to merge with Restaurant Brands International. Under the agreement, shareholders of Carrols Restaurant are set to receive $9.55 per share in cash.

Hess Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Chevron. Under the agreement, shareholders of Hess will be entitled to 1.0250 shares of Chevron's common stock per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC