Kuehn Law Encourages, FFNW, HCP, CALB, and SRDX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

First Financial Northwest Bank (NASDAQ: FFNW) click to participate

First Financial Northwest Bank has agreed to be acquired by Global Federal Credit Union. The proposed transaction is structured as a purchase and assumption agreement, where Global will acquire substantially all assets and liabilities of First Financial for $231.2 million in cash, subject to adjustments.

HashiCorp Inc. has agreed to a definitive merger with IBM for $35.00 per share in cash.

California BanCorp has agreed to sell to Southern California BanCorp for 1.590 shares of Southern California common stock for each share of California BanCorp common stock.

Surmodics, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by GTCR for $43.00 per share in cash

