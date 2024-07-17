Kuehn Law Encourages GRDI, ALE, HTLF, and AMBC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

GRIID Infrastructure, Inc. has agreed to merge with CleanSpark, Inc. After the merger, GRIID shareholders will receive CleanSpark common stock based on an exchange ratio determined by dividing the total merger consideration by the number of GRIID shares issued and outstanding at the closing date.

ALLETE, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP") and Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") for $67.00 per share in cash.

Heartland Financial, USA will be acquired by UMB Financial Corporation, with each Heartland share exchanged for 0.55 UMB shares. After the transaction, Heartland stockholders will own about 31% of the combined company.

Ambac Financial Group signed a definitive agreement to sell its legacy financial guarantee businesses to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for $420 million in cash.

