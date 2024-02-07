Kuehn Law Encourages HAYN, WAVD, BBAI, and FGH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Haynes has agreed to be purchased by North American Stainless. According to the agreement, shareholders of Haynes will be paid $61.00 for each share in cash.

WaveDancer has agreed to an all-stock merger with Firefly Neuroscience. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current WaveDancer shareholders are expected to hold only 8% of the combined entity.

BigBear.ai Holdings has agreed to merge with Pangiam Intermediate Holdings. Under the proposed transaction BigBear.ai will acquire Pangiam in an all-stock transaction.

FG Group Holdings has agreed to merge with FG Financial Group. Under the agreement, current shareholders of FG Group will receive one share of FG Financial per share of FG Group held.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

