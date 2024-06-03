Kuehn Law Encourages HIBB, CRGY, DCPH, and HCP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Hibbett, Inc. has agreed to merge with JD Sports Fashion. Following the completion of the proposed merger, stockholders of Hibbett will receive $87.50 per share in cash.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) click to participate

Crescent Energy Company has entered into a definitive agreement with SilverBow Resources, Inc. The agreement stipulates that SilverBow shareholders will receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. For $25.60 per share in cash.

HashiCorp Inc. is being acquired by IBM. The agreement stipulates that shareholders of HashiCorp will receive $35.00 per share in cash upon the completion of the merger.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC