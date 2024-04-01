Kuehn Law Encourages HRT, FXNC, CBNK, and DOMA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

HireRights Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) click to participate

HireRight has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC. In this deal, each HireRight shareholder will be paid $14.35 per share in a cash transaction.

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) click to participate

First National Corporation has entered into a merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. Under the agreement, each share owned by Touchstone's shareholders will be exchanged for 0.8122 shares of First National's stock.

Capital Bancorp has agreed to merge with Integrated Financial Holdings. In the proposed deal, Integrated shareholders will receive $5.36 in cash plus 1.115 Capital common shares per Integrated share, subject to adjustments.

Doma Holdings has agreed to merge with Tile Resources Group. The agreement stipulates that stockholders of Doma will receive $6.29 per share.

