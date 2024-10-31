Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of DocGo, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DocGo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, DocGo insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) the processes DocGo used to hire executives were insufficient for thoroughly examining and verifying the professional and educational backgrounds of applicants; (ii) this inadequacy heightened the risk of disruptive changes in executive leadership; (iii) contrary to what it had communicated to investors, DocGo had overestimated the effectiveness of its mobile health and medical transportation services, which were key components of the Relocation Contract; (iv) all these issues, once disclosed, were likely to expose DocGo to considerable reputational and/or regulatory examination, adversely affecting the company's financial health and future outlook; and (v) consequently, the company's public declarations were inaccurate and misleading throughout the times in question.

If you currently own DCGO and purchased prior to November 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814.

