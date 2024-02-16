Kuehn Law Encourages KNTE, FANG, HAYN, and VINE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Kinnate Biopharma has agreed to be acquired by XOMA Corporation. According to the agreement, shareholders of Kinnate will receive $2.3352 per share in cash plus an additional at least $0.2527 per share in cash at the closing of the merger plus a non-transferable CVR.

Diamondback Energy has agreed to merge with Endeavor Energy Resources. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Diamondback Energy shareholders are expected to hold 60.5% of the combined entity.

Haynes has agreed to be purchased by North American Stainless. According to the agreement, shareholders of Haynes will be paid $61.00 for each share in cash.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (NYSE: VINE) click to participate

Fresh Vine Wine has agreed to merge with Notes Live. The merger is an all-stock transaction, which values Fresh Vine Wine at $18 million.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC