Kuehn Law Encourages KTRA, ABIO, SWAV, and NS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Kinatra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) click to participate

Kinatra Therapeutics has agreed to merge with TuHURA Biosciences. Per the terms of the agreement, Kinatra shareholders will own up to ~2.85% of the combined entity.





ARCA biopharma entered into a merger agreement with Oruka Therapeutics. Upon completion of the merger, ARCA shareholders are expected to own approximately 2.38% of the combined entity.





Shockwave Medical has agreed to merge with Johnson & Johnson for a cash consideration of $335.00 per share.





NuStar Energy has agreed to be acquired by Sunoco LP for 0.400 common units per each NuStar common unit.

