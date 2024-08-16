Kuehn Law Encourages LLAP, PALT, MRO, and PETQ Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Terran Orbital Corp (N YSE : LLAP ) Click to Learn More

Terran Orbital Corp has agreed to merge with Lockheed Martin for $0.25 in cash per share.

Paltalk, Inc. (N ASDAQ : PALT ) Click to Learn More

Paltalk Inc. has agreed to acquire Newtek Technology solutions, Inc. Under the proposed agreement, Paltalk is set to acquire Newtek for $4 million in cash, along with 4 million shares of a newly issued series of preferred stock, pending specific adjustments.

Marathon Oil Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with ConocoPhillips for 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock.

PetIQ, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Bansk Group for $31.00 per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC