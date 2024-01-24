Kuehn Law Encourages MDC, WAVD, NS and CERE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has reached an agreement to be sold to Sekisui House. In this arrangement, MDC shareholders are set to receive $63.00 per share in cash, valuing the company's equity at $4.9 billion.

WaveDancer Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVD)

WaveDancer has agreed to an all-stock merger with Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., where each share of Firefly common stock will be converted based on a fixed exchange ratio. Upon completion, Firefly shareholders will own approximately 92% of the combined entity, with WaveDancer shareholders holding around 8%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. has agreed to a merger agreement with Sunoco. According to the deal, NuStar common unit holders will get 0.400 units of Sunoco common stock for every NuStar common unit they own.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)

Cerevel has agreed to merge with AbbVie. Valued at $45.00 per share, the deal stands at approximately $8.7 billion.

