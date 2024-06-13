Kuehn Law Encourages MGRC, SLCA, HCP, and SGRP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

McGrath RentCorp has agreed to be acquired by WillScot Mobile Holdings Corp. Under the terms of the offer, McGrath shareholders will have to option to receive $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of McGrath common stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo for $15.50 per share in cash.

HashiCorp, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger with IBM. Under the terms of the agreement, HashiCorp shareholders will receive $35 per share in cash.

Spar Group, Inc. has agreed to merge with Highwire Capital. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Spar Group shareholders will receive $2.50 per share.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

