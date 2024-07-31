Kuehn Law Encourages MORF, PFC, WSBC, and ACNB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Morphic Holding Inc. has agreed to sell to Eli Lilly and Company for $57.00 per share in cash.

Premier Financial Corp. has agreed to be acquired by WesBanco, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.80 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Premier common stock.

WesBanco, Inc. has agreed to merge with Premier Financial Corp. Upon completion of the transaction, WesBanco shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company.

ACNB Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACNB will acquire Traditions and Traditions Bank in an all-stock transaction.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC