Kuehn Law Encourages SASR, ICCH, USAP, and INSI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Sandy Spring Bancorp has agreed to merge with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for 0.900 shares of Atlantic Union common stock for each share of Sandy Spring.

ICC Holdings Inc. (N ASDAQ : ICCH ) Click to Learn More

ICC Holdings, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Mutual Capital Group for $23.50 per share in cash.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Aperam for $45.00 per share in cash.

Insight Select Income Fund ( NYSE : INSI ) Click to Learn More

Insight Select Income Fund is set to merge with KKR Income Opportunities Fund. According to the agreement, INSI shareholders will receive shares of KKR Income, with the option to receive up to 5% of the total consideration in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC