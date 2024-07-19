Kuehn Law Encourages SILK, SGE, AAN, and PRMW Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Silk Road Medical, Inc. has agreed to merge with Boston Scientific Corporation. Following the completion of the proposed merger, stockholders of Silk Road will receive $27.50 per share.

Strong Global Entertainment and Fundamental Global have announced plans to merge in a stock-for-stock transaction. As part of this merger, Strong Global shareholders will receive 1.5 shares of Fundamental Global for each of their existing shares.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by IQVentures Holdings, LLC for $10.10 per share in cash.

Primo Water Corporation Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. The agreement stipulates that shareholders of Primo and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC