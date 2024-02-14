Kuehn Law Encourages SIX, HES, FREE, and IONM Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) click to participate

Six Flags Entertainment has agreed to be acquired by Cedar Fair. Under the agreement, shareholders of Six Flags will be entitled to 0.5800 shares of Cedar Fair common stock per share.

Hess Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Chevron. Under the agreement, shareholders of Hess will be entitled to 1.0250 shares of Chevron's common stock per share.

Whole Earth Brands has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE. Under the agreement, shareholders of Whole Earth Brands will be entitled to a payment of $4.875 per share in cash.

Assure Holdings has agreed to be acquired by Danam Health. Under the agreement, shareholders of Assure are expected to own approximately 10% of the combined entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

