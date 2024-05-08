Kuehn Law Encourages SWAV, ALE, PRFT, and LSAK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Shockwave Medical has agreed to merge with Johnson & Johnson for a cash consideration of $335.00 per share.

Allete, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners under which Allete shareholders will receive $67.00 per share in cash.

Perficient, Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII for $76.00 per share in cash.

Lesaka Technologies has agreed to merge with Adumo RF (Pty) Ltd. Under the agreement Lesaka will pay $85 million in cash and equity to acquire Adumo.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

