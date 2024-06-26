Kuehn Law Encourages UMBF, ALIM, TBNK, and BEST Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

UMB Financial Corporation has agreed to acquire Heartland Financial in an all-stock transaction valued at around $2 billion.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. has agreed to sell to ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $5.50 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right for up to $0.50 per share if specific net revenue targets are met in 2026 and 2027.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Hope Bancorp, Inc., with each Territorial share exchanged for 0.8048 shares of Hope common stock. After the transaction, Territorial shareholders will own about 5.6% of the combined company.

BEST, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with BEST Global Partners and Phoenix Global Partners for $2.88 in cash per American Depository Share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

