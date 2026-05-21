Kulani Kinis and SOJOS Eyewear to Debut Co-Branded Sunglasses Capsule at Kulani's First Miami Swim Week Runway

SYDNEY, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The six-piece capsule will launch inside "Endless", Kulani Kinis' first-ever Miami Swim Week show, with SOJOS Eyewear helping frame the brand's universe on and off the runway.

Australian swim and lifestyle brand Kulani Kinis is partnering with SOJOS Eyewear, the #1 bestselling eyewear brand on Amazon, for its first-ever Miami Swim Week runway show, debuting a six-piece co-branded sunglasses capsule on 30 May at the PARAISO Fashion Tent.

Directed as an immersive runway experience, "Endless" moves guests through the Kulani Kinis universe, from the brand's most-loved beginnings to what comes next. Familiar faces from the extended Kulani community will help bring that world into focus on the runway, alongside a custom SOJOS Eyewear moment designed to pull the audience deeper into both brands' worlds.

Launching on the runway, the Kulani Kinis x SOJOS Eyewear capsule. In two core frame shapes, Sunset and Sunrise, each offered in three colorways, the range spans from glazed black frames and honey-tinted lenses to tortoiseshell haze and cherry-toned finishes. Each pair has a unique feel of both Kulani Kinis and SOJOS Eyewear, with co-branded sunglasses box, case, and cleaning cloth inspired by the world of "Endless".

"Miami is core to our story," said Dani Atkins, Co-founder and CEO of Kulani Kinis. "We first landed here in 2017 for the trade shows, daydreaming about what it would mean to one day stage our own runway. "Endless" is our way of inviting people fully into our universe, and designing with SOJOS Eyewear has felt so exciting because sunglasses are how summer sharpens into character. They quite literally frame the world we're building."

"At SOJOS, we've always believed in creating for every shade of you," said Justin Cao, Founder & CEO of SOJOS Eyewear. "This collaboration with Kulani Kinis brought a new side to that vision, and while Miami gave it its natural setting, the feeling is really rooted in summer: warmth, freedom, movement, and the ease of expressing yourself openly."

The Kulani Kinis x SOJOS Eyewear sunglasses launch on 15 June 2026, on sojosvision.com and Amazon.

About Kulani Kinis

Kulani Kinis is a globally loved swimwear and lifestyle brand known for its bold prints, feel-good fits, and inclusive community.

About SOJOS Eyewear

SOJOS Eyewear is a global eyewear brand creating accessible, expressive sunglasses and optical styles designed for everyday self-expression.

ABOUT PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

PARAISO Miami Swim Week, widely known as Miami Swim Week, has been the epicenter of swim and resort wear for over 20 years. PARAISO has established itself as the unrivaled pinnacle of the swim and resort wear industry worldwide. In July 2018, PARAISO unveiled a brand new experiential festival that creatively united the world's favorite fashion, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands through a roster of experiential events. The multi-day fashion fair is centralized in Collins Park and stretches across all Miami Beach. PARAISO champions the core values of innovation, originality, and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art, and social media. In 2026, PARAISO Miami Swim Week is celebrating the sophomore edition of SIHOF: Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame, a dedication and celebration of the swimwear industry, its tastemakers, and trailblazers, as well as the debut of 'RISE' its standout production concept for up-and-coming brands. The week's lineup of special events kicks off on Wednesday, May 27, and runs through Sunday, May 31, with a star-studded roster of top-tier talent, designers, and industry creators.

SOURCE Kulani Kinis