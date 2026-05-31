Kulani Kinis Makes Miami Swim Week Debut with "Endless" Runway Experience and SOJOS Eyewear Collaboration

MIAMI, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulani Kinis made its Miami Swim Week debut on 30 May with "Endless," an immersive runway experience at the PARAISO Fashion Tent that brought guests inside the brand's past, present, and future.

Choosing world-building over convention, the Australian swim and lifestyle brand staged a show rooted in its own legacy, celebrating the prints and the people that built the Kulani community.

Dani Atkins (Co-Founder and CEO of Kulani Kinis), photo by Getty Images Photo by Getty Images Jenn Tran and Klein Powell, photos by Getty Images

Opening with Archive, the show revisited beloved Kulani pieces reimagined for now, tapping into fashion's renewed appetite for nostalgia. From there, "Endless" moved into the present with 12 looks from the upcoming Diving for Pearls collection, a softer, dreamlike chapter shaped by ocean iridescence. The final shift in mood turned faster and glossier, offering a first glimpse into a new Kulani world still to unfold later this season. Parked at the entrance to the tent, that very same mood was teased through a MINI wrapped in one of the runway looks.

Integral to the show's story were the models who walked it. The cast featured all familiar faces, including longtime Kulani favorite Sofia Jamora, alongside star of Netflix's "America's Sweethearts" Klein Powell and Jenn Tran of "The Bachelorette" walking for SOJOS Eyewear, as Kulani Kinis made its Miami Swim Week debut to a packed PARAISO Fashion Tent.

SOJOS Eyewear's presence extended beyond the runway. To open the show, guests were invited to put on custom diffraction sunglasses created especially for the night, drawing the room deeper into the shared world of both brands. The collaboration also debuted a six-piece co-branded sunglasses capsule on the runway, across two frame shapes, Sunset and Sunrise, each offered in three colorways.

"I feel dizzy with the magic we've experienced this evening," said Dani Atkins, Co-Founder and CEO of Kulani Kinis. "Celebrating our first runway with friends of the brand and new friends at SOJOS Eyewear was our way of honoring where we began while showcasing what's next."

"Watching this collaboration come to life on the Miami runway exceeded all our expectations," said Justin Cao, Founder and CEO of SOJOS Eyewear. "We're proud of what we created together and can't wait to see the capsule out in the world."

The Kulani Kinis and SOJOS Eyewear sunglasses capsule launches on 15 June 2026 on sojosvision.com and Amazon. Be first to know when the runway looks launch at Kulani Kinis here.

About Kulani Kinis

Kulani Kinis is a globally loved swimwear and lifestyle brand known for its bold prints, feel-good fits, and inclusive community.

About SOJOS Eyewear

SOJOS Eyewear is a global eyewear brand creating accessible, expressive sunglasses and optical styles designed for everyday self-expression.

ABOUT PARAISO MIAMI SWIM WEEK

PARAISO Miami Swim Week, widely known as Miami Swim Week, has been the epicenter of swim and resort wear for over 20 years. PARAISO has established itself as the unrivaled pinnacle of the swim and resort wear industry worldwide. In July 2018, PARAISO unveiled a brand new experiential festival that creatively united the world's favorite fashion, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands through a roster of experiential events. The multi-day fashion fair is centralized in Collins Park and stretches across all Miami Beach. PARAISO champions the core values of innovation, originality, and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art, and social media. In 2026, PARAISO Miami Swim Week is celebrating the sophomore edition of SIHOF: Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame, a dedication and celebration of the swimwear industry, its tastemakers, and trailblazers, as well as the debut of 'RISE' its standout production concept for up-and-coming brands. The week's lineup of special events kicks off on Wednesday, May 27, and runs through Sunday, May 31, with a star-studded roster of top-tier talent, designers, and industry creators.

SOURCE Kulani Kinis