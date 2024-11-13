Kulicke & Soffa and ROHM Semiconductor Develop New CuFirst™ Hybrid Bonding Process

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S", "we" or the "Company"), in collaboration with ROHM Co., Ltd (TYO: 6963) ("ROHM"), a producer of a wide-range of semiconductor devices, announces a new path to hybrid bonding leveraging Kulicke & Soffa's leading Fluxless Thermo-Compression (FTC) process.

Kulicke & Soffa's recently released APTURA™ FTC system, combined with technology innovations from ROHM, have successfully enhanced chip-to-wafer hybrid bonding with the innovative copper-first – CuFirst™ – hybrid solution. While existing die-to-wafer hybrid bonding capacity can enable significant I/O density – yield challenges, cost of ownership, and front-end processing requirements are limiting the adoption rate and market potential of existing hybrid solutions.

The CuFirst hybrid solution, utilizing the K&S APTURA FTC platform, addresses these production limitations and challenges. With the emerging CuFirst process, the copper interconnect is bonded first – leveraging the APTURA platform's FTC capability – then the dielectric (SiOx) connection is made once the device returns to room temperature. This CuFirst process is expected to support higher yields, lower infrastructure costs and better cost of ownership compared to conventional die-to-wafer hybrid bonding. In addition to CuFirst hybrid, the APTURA FTC system also supports traditional flux- and fluxless-based thermo-compression bonding (TCB), including the direct bonding of copper-to-copper pillars – down to an 8µm pitch. This system can also accommodate die-to-die, die-to-substrate, or die-to-wafer configurations comprehensively addressing a broad range of material handling and end-application requirements.

"Through ongoing R&D commitments and collaborations, we have become a critical enabler supporting the industry's transition to a chiplet ecosystem. Our TCB business has grown by ten times over the past four years, and industry momentum continues to accelerate," said Bob Chylak, Kulicke and Soffa's Chief Technology Officer.

The Company expects its leadership in FTC to further extend as the need for more complex assembly solutions continue to grow. During fiscal year 2025, K&S anticipates its TCB business will increase by 40-50% sequentially, driven by broadening adoption in leading-edge compute, optical, communications and industrial markets.

Founded in 1951, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smarter and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

