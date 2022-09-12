Kulicke & Soffa Collaborates with LeYu Precision to Deliver Production-Proven Automated Material Handling Systems

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") today announced a collaboration with LeYu Precision Co., Ltd. ("LeYu") in Taiwan, to provide highly automated ball bonder production line solutions utilizing rail guided vehicle (RGV) material handling systems supporting the broad semiconductor market. Automated material handling systems utilize computerized devices and robots which ensure efficient transportation of magazines or carriers between storage buffers and production equipment on the manufacturing floor.

The collaboration has successfully implemented over 140 RGV production lines to date across multiple customer locations. Production efficiency enhancements are enabled through reducing operator interaction and eliminating standby time. In addition to the productivity gains, this automated approach accelerates the customer's path to full production. These integrated solutions support customers building new facilities as well as for retrofits of existing facilities.

"We believe that through this collaboration, leveraging LeYu's rich industrial experience in RGV robotic systems, together with K&S's ball bonding solutions, we are well positioned to deliver highly efficient material handling systems which better enable customers to implement Industry 4.0. This will simultaneously improve both quality and productivity." said Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke and Soffa's Executive Vice President and GM, Products and Solutions.

Customers are positioned to benefit and rapidly implement a highly automated ball bonder production line that is controlled by an efficient material control scheduler (MCS) and that interfaces directly with the customer's existing manufacturing execution system (MES).

The automated material handling system along with K&S's wire bonding solution will debut at SEMICON Taiwan trade show in Taipei, from September 14 through 16, 2022, Booth #L0616 (Level 4).

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, K&S's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, filed on November 18, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

+65-6880 9309

[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

+1-215-784-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.