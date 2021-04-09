Kulicke & Soffa Receives Texas Instruments' 2020 Supplier Excellence Award

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has received the highest level of recognition from Texas Instruments (TI) with the 2020 Supplier Excellence Award.

Among TI's 12,000 suppliers worldwide, K&S has demonstrated the highest level of commitment in ethical behavior, exceptional performance, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness as well as assurance of supply and quality to support customers despite the unprecedented challenges in 2020.

"We want to thank TI once again for this recognition since the first award in 2018. K&S is very honored to receive this prestigious award and we deeply value the close business partnership both companies have built together these years. We remain committed to providing our customers with innovative systems and solutions and services addressing the industry challenges and needs," said Nelson Wong, K&S's Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

"Our most critical suppliers, like K&S, are paramount to our success. We look to K&S to help us serve our customers, achieve our priorities, and ultimately become a company that we are personally proud to be a part of and one we would want as our neighbor," said Rob Simpson, Vice President of Worldwide Procurement & Logistics, TI.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

