Kulicke & Soffa to Showcase ULTRALUX™, RAPID™ and POWER-C™ at SEMICON China 2021

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") announced today that ongoing investments in development continue to extend the Company's value proposition within served markets. The Company is well positioned to support ongoing growth and business momentum as new product qualifications and order intake remain strong.

5G technology adoption, electrification of the automotive market and a strong demand for consumer electronics are expected to support above average semiconductor growth over the coming years. This strong demand environment, combined with the rapid growth of increasingly complex assembly techniques, continues to drive the Company's strategy of developing high-performance, market-leading semiconductor equipment.

K&S's ULTRALUX™ and RAPID™ series ball bonding systems along with advanced packaging solutions are engineered to create a differentiated interconnect solution for APU, RF module, AIP (antenna-in-package), memory and various SIPs supported by 5G and general semiconductor trends. The Company's POWER-C™ and Asterion™ series of wedge bonding solutions support the increasing demand for high-power devices, intelligent power modules and battery interconnects for electric vehicles.

K&S will be demonstrating the capabilities of the RAPID™ architecture along with the POWER-C™ wedge bonder at the SEMICON China 2021 trade show from March 17 to 19, 2021 in Shanghai.

The POWER-C™ wedge bonder is engineered for single-row TO (transistor outline) package power devices. Its expanded pattern recognition capabilities deliver industry leading productivity and reliability. The POWER-C™ is driven by the same powerful direct-drive motion systems, bondheads, ultrasonic-generator systems and wire-feeding mechanisms, that are included within the proven PowerFusion™ and Asterion™ platforms.

"As the strong growth in the semiconductor and automotive markets continues, we remain committed to providing the industry with best-in-class systems and solutions that address the increasing complexity of semiconductor assembly. Our existing technology portfolio and development roadmaps are well positioned to extend our customers' long-term value propositions," said Chan Pin Chong, K&S's Executive Vice President, Products and Solutions.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events, including the future market for our products. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the volatile nature of the semiconductor industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, filed on November 20, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

