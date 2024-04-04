KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. ANNOUNCES MOTORSPORT SPONSORSHIP BECOMING AN OFFICIAL TIRE OF FORMULA DRIFT

Making its first foray into the ultra-high performance tire series, Kumho Tire U.S.A. will utilize the sponsorship to showcase the brand's technology and leadership in the ultra-high performance space

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, announced today a major motorsports sponsorship, becoming an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT and sponsor of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship. The sponsorship represents the company's plans to invigorate its marketing efforts to elevate the brand's awareness in the United States and showcase its product technology through the ultra-high performance tire series.

"I am extremely excited to represent the Kumho Tire USA brand and welcome them to our team. After my first test lap, I felt confident that this tire could beat out the competition and I wanted my team to be on it. The Ecsta V730 has the right compound to take our 1000hp ship to the moon! Let’s go Kumho! “ - Jeff Jones

"As an 'Official Tire of Formula DRIFT,' this will provide a national footprint to elevate the brand in the United States, reaching millions of motorsport enthusiasts," said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. "We manufacture some of the best tires in the world and are showcasing the quality and capabilities of our ultra-high performance tires under the most intense and grueling environments that the Formula DRIFT platform provides."

As part of the sponsorship, Kumho Tire will receive a significant footprint at each of the eight Formula DRIFT events in the 2024 series, including track signage and activation during race weekends. In addition, Kumho Tire will also have a major presence on the race broadcast and through Formula DRIFT's digital marketing.

"Partnering with Formula DRIFT provides an incredible opportunity to drive awareness of the Kumho Tire brand with this young, loyal, engaged and growing motorsports community," said Jessica Egerton, vice president of marketing at Kumho Tire U.S.A. "Further, it provides an incredible opportunity to connect with our retail partners around the country to drive sales growth."

Entering its 21st season, Formula DRIFT is the fastest-growing motorsport in the world, with more than 85% of fans between the ages of 18 to 44, making it the number one motorsport in the United States for millennial and Gen Z generations, according to Formula DRIFT. The series has seen exponential growth in attendance, and viewership boasting approximately 5 million followers on social media.

"We're excited to welcome Kumho Tire U.S.A. to the Formula DRIFT family in 2024 and beyond. At this stage in the Formula DRIFT Championship, tires have never been as important as they are now and there is only a small select group of manufacturers who are willing to put their tires to the test at this level. Kumho has stepped up to take on that challenge. From what I can see in pre-season testing and from their existing pedigree, Kumho is sure to make a huge impact on the Championship this year and moving forward," said Ryan Sage, President of Formula DRIFT.

The 2024 Formula DRIFT schedule consists of eight races in major markets across the United States. The races are broadcast live on multi-platform distribution across Facebook and YouTube.

2024 Formula DRIFT Schedule

April 12-13 – Long Beach, California May 9-11 – Atlanta, Georgia May 31-June 1 – Orlando, Florida June 20-22 – Englishtown, New Jersey July 18-20 – St. Louis, Missouri August 9-10 – Seattle, Washington August 29-31 – Grantsville, Utah October 18-19 – Irwindale, California



In addition, Kumho Tire will partner with three drivers as official tire sponsors for the Formula DRIFT 2024 season.

Jeff Jones

Jones started drifting in 2002, and has been competing in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series since 2009. As a pioneer of drifting, Jones is dedicated to giving back to the community by mentoring and developing future stars of the sport, while spreading the message of keeping drifting on the track. More information about Jones can be found at www.jeffjonesracing.com .



Andy Hateley

Hateley , who has been drifting for over two decades and is a respected builder as well as driver, will make his Formula DRIFT PRO debut in 2024 with Kumho Tires. He is known for his public persona as the "Drift Wizard." More information about Hateley



can be found at www.hateleymotorsports.com Dean Kearney

Also known as "Karnage " Kearney, he has been competing in Formula DRIFT for the past 14 seasons and for 18 years in pro drifting overall. Kearney brings to his races a hard charging, attacking, and technical style. More information about Kearney can be found at www.teamkarnage.com .



For additional information on Kumho Tire and Formula DRIFT, fans can follow along via social media @kumhotireUSA.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit kumhotireusa.com .

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.KumhoTireUSA.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook.com/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram.com/kumhotireusa/ and on Twitter @KumhoTireUSA.

About Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com.

