KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTA HAWKS

The multi-year partnership seeks to enhance the presence of Kumho Tire in the greater Atlanta area and strengthen ties to the community

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, beginning with this season. Through this collaborative partnership, Kumho Tire seeks to enhance its brand awareness and affinity in the greater Atlanta community, working with the Atlanta Hawks to foster meaningful connections through marketing efforts.

"The city of Atlanta has served as our home since 2016 and we are proud to partner with the Atlanta Hawks," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "Aligning Kumho Tire with the Atlanta Hawks helps to strengthen our connections to the city and deliver a message that we are a Georgia based tire provider."

Additional partnership elements throughout the season include on-site activation, in-arena and TV-visible signage, radio broadcasts, social activities and community engagement events including opportunities to recognize and honor local citizens as honorary "captains" of the Hawks for an evening and supporting local charitable causes.

"We are thrilled to team up with Kumho Tire U.S.A.," said Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer for the Atlanta Hawks. "This partnership will forge new relationships throughout metro Atlanta that will greatly benefit the entire community."

This partnership underscores Kumho Tire's commitment to not only growing its presence in Atlanta, but also to strengthening relationships & making meaningful contributions to the local community and supporting the city that has been the company's home for nearly a decade.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit http://www.kumhotire.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook.com/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram.com/kumhotireusa/ and on Twitter @KumhoTireUSA.

About the Atlanta Hawks

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. On the court, the Hawks' exciting young core is led by three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

