KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. ANNOUNCES RETURN TO OFF-ROAD RACING WITH SUPPORT OF THREE DRIVERS

"We are thrilled to return to off-road racing in the U.S. and showcase our 'Performance Without Compromise' brand motto in action," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "This month's participation in the California desert event marks the beginning of Kumho Tire's growing involvement in off-road motorsports and reinforces our commitment to high-performing light truck products."

Built for rugged performance, the KUMHO Road Venture MT71 tires are engineered to tackle nature's toughest obstacles that both performance racers and everyday adventurers may face. Kumho Tire will support three seasoned drivers:

Stephen "Woody" Rose Jr. (#22) – Stephen "Woody" Rose Jr. is a veteran American off-road racer and regular competitor in the annual races in Johnson Valley, including a championship win in 2022.

Eric Wikle (#406) – Based in East Helena, Montana, Eric Wikle has competed in several high-profile events where he's honed his technical rock crawling and high-speed desert racing skills, with multiple podium finishes.

Mark Duval (#4810) – Avid rock crawler and off-road motorcycle rider Mark Duval is a proven winner with years of top results in amateur racing. In between races, Duval fabricates and volunteers at off-road events.

The KUMHO Road Venture MT71 tires deliver better durability, off-road traction and excellent on-road handling through the following features:

Increased block stiffness for enhanced on/off-road handling performance characteristics

High-void tread pattern featuring a zig-zag and dual-pitch design to provide maximum off-road traction

Mud and stone ejector bars between the shoulder lugs to prevent damage from stone drills and aid self-cleaning

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

