KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. DEBUTS REDESIGNED WEBSITE FOR ENHANCED CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A. , one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, announces the comprehensive redesign of its consumer-facing website, a strategic initiative supporting the company's premium brand alternative positioning. This significant update enhances the digital experience for customers and stakeholders, aligning the brand's online presence with its evolving identity and company vision. To explore the new digital platform and its features, visit www.kumhotireusa.com .

Enhancing Digital Engagement

The primary objective of the Kumho Tire website redesign was to elevate brand value and deliver an intuitive, consumer-centric experience. Kumho Tire restructured the site to improve clarity and usability, ensuring visitors can easily navigate information about its tire offerings and company vision. The renewed look, feel, and tone are unified to reflect Kumho Tire's strategic direction and foster confidence and pride among all who engage with the brand.

"The newly redesigned website marks a significant step in Kumho Tire's journey to solidify its position as a premium brand alternative," said Ed Cho, CEO of Kumho Tire U.S.A. "The enhanced digital platform showcases KUMHO's commitment to delivering high-quality products at a reasonable price to discerning customers who demand value. Our continued efforts to implement innovative technologies and build a brand that consumers can trust enable our ability to pioneer new segments of the global market."

A Commitment to Stakeholders

Beyond clearly communicating its products to consumers, Kumho Tire is dedicated to delivering value that exceeds expectations. The redesigned website serves as a direct channel to consumers and other stakeholders and provides a platform that embodies the company's innovation-driven approach.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com . Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook , Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA .

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA