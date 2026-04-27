KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. APPOINTS CAROLINA WAGNER VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

Wagner Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience and a Distinguished Track Record with Respected Tire Companies

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, announces the appointment of Carolina Wagner as Vice President of Marketing. This strategic hire underscores Kumho Tire's commitment to strengthening its brand positioning and elevating its competitive presence in the U.S. passenger, light truck, and commercial vehicle segments.

Carolina Wagner, Kumho Tire U.S.A. Vice President of Marketing

In her new role, Wagner will oversee all marketing functions for Kumho Tire U.S.A., including brand strategy, product marketing, integrated communications, digital marketing, demand generation, and sales support. She will collaborate closely with the company's executive leadership and sales organization to align marketing initiatives with the company's ambitious U.S. growth objectives.

"Carolina's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Kumho Tire," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "Her deep expertise in the tire industry, combined with her proven ability to build integrated marketing strategies that deliver measurable results, makes her the ideal leader to drive our next chapter. We are confident that she will be a key force in taking Kumho Tire's brand positioning to the next level."

Wagner brings to the role more than 25 years of executive experience in driving growth, brand leadership, and revenue across the tire, mobility, SaaS and material handling sectors, including roles at global tire organizations Continental Tires the Americas and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Her expertise spans the full marketing ecosystem, from leading cross-functional, multicultural teams to translating market insights and data into actionable strategies to deliver measurable, sustainable growth.

"I am incredibly excited to join Kumho Tire and work alongside the executive leadership team to continue elevating the brand in the U.S.," said Wagner. "The company has tremendous growth potential with high-quality new products on the roadmap that deliver on its performance without compromise mantra. I'm excited to execute integrated, data-driven strategies to increase brand awareness and ultimately fuel growth."

Wagner began her career in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with Goodyear, advancing into executive leadership roles across the Brazilian and broader Latin American markets. She then continued her progression at Continental in São Paulo, Brazil, serving as Executive Marketing Manager for the passenger, light truck, and commercial tire segments across the Mercosur region, before moving into multiple Director of Marketing roles at Continental Tires Americas, where she led cross-functional teams in the commercial vehicle segment across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Wagner earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Universidade Santa Úrsula and a Master of Business Administration from IBMEC in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She began her career in sales, shaping her strong commercial acumen and customer-first mindset.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA