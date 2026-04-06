KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. PLEDGES $25,000 TO TIRE INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP FUND

Five-Year Commitment will Support Future Leaders in the Tire and Automotive Service Industry

ATLANTA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, is proud to announce a pledge of $25,000 in support of the Tire Industry Association (TIA) Tire Industry Scholarship program, created in partnership with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF). KUMHO has committed $5,000 per year for the next five years to invest in the future workforce of the tire and automotive service industry.

Kumho Tire has pledged $25,000 to the TIA Tire Industry Scholarship program in support of future leaders in the tire and automotive service industry.

The TIA Tire Industry Scholarship program awards $2,500 scholarships to students pursuing higher education or trade programs related to the tire and automotive service industry. Administered through the UAF, the program is designed to strengthen the industry pipeline by supporting education.

"Our five-year pledge to the TIA Scholarship program reflects KUMHO's broader commitment to developing and supporting the next generation of tire industry professionals," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "We are proud to invest in education and help provide greater opportunities for the future workforce who will shape our industry."

"Kumho Tire U.S.A.'s generous commitment is a powerful investment in the future of our industry," said Dick Gust, CEO of the Tire Industry Association. "By supporting the Tire Industry Scholarship program, they are helping to build a stronger, more skilled workforce and opening doors for the next generation of industry professionals."

Kumho Tire joins a growing group of other U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) member companies supporting the scholarship program, which was established in November 2025.

To learn more about the Tire Industry Scholarship program, visit https://automotivescholarships.com/scholarships/the-tire-industry-association.

To learn more about Kumho Tire, visit www.kumhotireusa.com.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

About the Tire Industry Association

The Tire Industry Association (TIA), with a 105-year history representing all segments of the national and international tire industry, is the recognized authority for tire service technician training and certification with more than 220,000 industry professionals trained since 1997. For more information, visit www.tireindustry.org or call 800-876-8372.

TIA Mission Statement

The mission of TIA is to promote tire safety through training and education, to act as the principal advocate in government affairs and to enhance the image and professionalism of the industry so that our member businesses may be more successful.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA