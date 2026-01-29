PIKES PEAK INTERNATIONAL HILL CLIMB ANNOUNCES KUMHO TIRE GAINING TRACTION PROGRAM TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR UP-AND-COMING COLORADO-BASED COMPETITORS

Kumho Tire Also Announced it will Sponsor the 2026 Rookie of the Year Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, presented by Gran Turismo (PPIHC), welcomes a new partner, Kumho Tire, for the 104th Running of the Race to the Clouds. In conjunction with PPIHC, Kumho Tire announced today the Gaining Traction Program, an initiative to sponsor promising Colorado-based drivers with five years or fewer of competitive racing experience on Pikes Peak. Kumho Tire also will sponsor the 2026 Rookie of the Year award. This move reflects the company's commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent and showcasing its high-performance tires in one of the world's most demanding environments.

John Yoon, Kumho Tire U.S.A senior vice president of marketing, and Melissa Eickhoff, CEO of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, at a signing ceremony for the new Kumho Tire Gaining Traction Program on January 28, 2026.

"Kumho Tire's commitment to supporting emerging Colorado-based drivers aligns perfectly with the values and history of The Race to the Clouds," said Melissa Eickhoff, CEO of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. "We're thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our passion for developing talent, fostering opportunity, and honoring the Colorado legacy that defines this race."

As part of the Gaining Traction Program, Kumho Tire will sponsor four emerging drivers with financial, product and other support. The company will cover each driver's entry fee, provide KUMHO V730 tires for the event, as well as resources, guidance and opportunities for driver development. Selected drivers will also be featured at an autograph session during Fan Fest.

"We believe in developing and supporting the future generation of racing and are thrilled to partner with the Pikes Peak Hill Climb," said John Yoon, senior vice president of marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. "We're not just looking for a champion; we're looking for an athlete with the raw drive and potential to become one. By supporting a driver early in their Pikes Peak career, we can provide resources that can truly make a difference in their racing trajectory, including our high-performance KUMHO tires."

The Kumho Tire Gaining Traction program is specifically aimed at drivers who can demonstrate exceptional skill, passion, and a fearless approach to the unique demands of racing on Pikes Peak – America's Mountain. The competitors who are chosen will not only represent the brand during the PPIHC, but at all ancillary events associated with the event.

Eligibility requirements include a driver/team based in Colorado, as well as five or fewer years of PPIHC experience. KUMHO will select drivers who demonstrate strong growth potential based on their experience and career trajectory from the Final Entry list as selected by the PPIHC Competition Committee. Drivers may qualify for KUMHO support for multiple years.

The KUMHO V730 tire is built to maximize grip and handling for competitive driving environments. Its mixture of ultra-high grip synthetic resins and fine carbon black featured in the racing compound provides necessary traction, while application of a high strength carcass and optimized footprint design manages lateral cornering forces and enhances endurance and longevity.

About KUMHO Tire

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Supported by a global R&D network across Korea, the United States, Germany, and China, Kumho Tire exports its products to more than 180 countries and operates 10 subsidiaries and 16 branches and sales offices worldwide.

In the Americas, Kumho Tire U.S.A., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, leads regional sales, marketing, product development, and distribution. As part of its strategic focus on becoming a performance-driven brand, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is expanding its presence in motorsports and sports marketing to validate technology, enhance brand visibility, and strengthen engagement with consumers. Through agile strategies and ongoing performance validation, Kumho Tire continues to strengthen trust with customers worldwide, while driving innovation, enhancing brand value, and achieving sustainable growth across key global markets.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotire.com .

About PPIHC

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitation-only event, often referred to as The Race to the Clouds is held annually near the end of June on Pikes Peak – America's Mountain, near Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. The famous 12.42-mile (20 km) course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet (1,440 m), and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level. The PPIHC's six race divisions feature a wide variety of vehicles - from production-based Time Attack challengers to purpose-built Open Wheel racers and state-of-the-art Unlimited vehicles. The current race record was set in 2018 by Romain Dumas and Volkswagen in the all-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak – 07:57.148.

